South Africa: Rapid Rail Police Continue With Operations to Curb Copper Cable Theft

7 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from the Rapid Rail Police Unit were conducting operations in Pinetown yesterday when they received information about a scrap yard dealing in stolen copper cables.

The team proceeded to the identified scrap yard that is situated on Rawat Road in the New Germany. Upon searching the premises, police discovered a hole in the yard. Inside the hole, police officers found copper cables, which belong to Transnet, Prasa and the EThekwini Municipality hidden.

Police recovered 102kg of copper cables and 92 kg of other cables. A 27-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of a stolen property. He is appearing before the Pinetown Magistrates' Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of the copper cables. "We are appealing to community members to continue working hand in hand with the police in the fight against the theft of copper cables in our province," he said.

