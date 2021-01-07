South Africa: Man Caught With Firearms Due in Court

press release

A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted in the early hours of the morning at Matigulu Reserve in Umbumbulu by police officers.

Whilst the team was busy with the duties, they received information about a suspect in possession of illegal firearms. The team proceeded to a house in Matigulu where a search was conducted. Upon searching the house, police found a rifle, homemade shotgun and three rounds of ammunition.

A 34-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing. The suspect is appearing before the Umbumbulu Magistrates' Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspect.