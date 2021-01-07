South Africa: Govt Mourns Former Deputy Defence Minister

Government has expressed its sadness over the passing of former Deputy Minister of Defence, Mluleki Editor George.

George passed away on Tuesday.

Government said the former Deputy Defence Minister served with distinction from April 2004 until September 2008.

He was also a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly from 1994 until September 2008.

He matriculated at Nathaniel Nyaluza High School in Grahamstown and held a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Bachelor of Commerce.

"We have lost another patriot, a person who served with humility and fought for the freedom of our people. He was a political activist at heart but also a great leader. His passion for the betterment of South Africa was seen in his actions. His passing surely leaves us poorer as a nation," said Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

George also played an instrumental role in the sporting fraternity, and in particular in the unification of sport in the country in the early 1990s.

He served as the President of the National Sports Council and he was the Vice President of the South African Rugby Football Union from 1993 to 1998.

He was also a member of the International Rugby Board from 1994 to 1997.

"The unfortunate passing of Mr George is not only a great loss to his family, friends and colleagues but the entire society. He will be sorely missed for his contribution to bettering the lives of South Africans," said Mthembu.

Government expressed its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the nation.