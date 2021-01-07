South Africa: Govt Mourns Former Deputy Defence Minister

7 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has expressed its sadness over the passing of former Deputy Minister of Defence, Mluleki Editor George.

George passed away on Tuesday.

Government said the former Deputy Defence Minister served with distinction from April 2004 until September 2008.

He was also a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly from 1994 until September 2008.

He matriculated at Nathaniel Nyaluza High School in Grahamstown and held a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Bachelor of Commerce.

"We have lost another patriot, a person who served with humility and fought for the freedom of our people. He was a political activist at heart but also a great leader. His passion for the betterment of South Africa was seen in his actions. His passing surely leaves us poorer as a nation," said Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

George also played an instrumental role in the sporting fraternity, and in particular in the unification of sport in the country in the early 1990s.

He served as the President of the National Sports Council and he was the Vice President of the South African Rugby Football Union from 1993 to 1998.

He was also a member of the International Rugby Board from 1994 to 1997.

"The unfortunate passing of Mr George is not only a great loss to his family, friends and colleagues but the entire society. He will be sorely missed for his contribution to bettering the lives of South Africans," said Mthembu.

Government expressed its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the nation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.