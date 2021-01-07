South Africa: Covid-19 Case At Hammarsdale Police Station

press release

All communities serviced by Hammarsdale Saps are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed due to 1 of the personnel testing positive for Covid19 virus on 06 January 2021.

The community service centre will now operate from the Hammarsdale Park home at Hammarsdale court premises next to the station premises for convenience of its communities.

To access the station, the community can call 079 500 0581.

The buildings will be decontaminated in due course thereafter services will resume normally. The factual report and decontamination request have been forwarded to the relevant offices.

The Hammarsdale Saps Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.