South Africa: Covid-19 Case At Hammarsdale Police Station

6 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Hammarsdale Saps are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed due to 1 of the personnel testing positive for Covid19 virus on 06 January 2021.

The community service centre will now operate from the Hammarsdale Park home at Hammarsdale court premises next to the station premises for convenience of its communities.

To access the station, the community can call 079 500 0581.

The buildings will be decontaminated in due course thereafter services will resume normally. The factual report and decontamination request have been forwarded to the relevant offices.

The Hammarsdale Saps Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.