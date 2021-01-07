South Africa: Agu Members Seize Drugs, Firearm and Effect Four Arrests in Ocean View

press release

Anti-Gang Unit members deployed in Ocean View to perform crime prevention duties effected four arrests and confiscated a firearm, ammunition and drugs on Wednesday evening.

The Unit members followed vital information about drugs at a house in Scorpio Road where they seized substantial quantities of mandrax tablets and crystal meth. Two women aged 30 and a 29-year-old man were subsequently arrested for possession of drugs.

While still in the area, the team searched a house in Andromeda Way after observing suspicious movements of one person. The members discovered a .38 special revolver with ammunition concealed under the floor. The serial number of the firearm was filed off. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested for illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

All arrested suspects will appear in court on Friday.

The efforts of the members are applauded as they ensure Ocean View remains safe after the area recently experienced gang related shooting incidents.