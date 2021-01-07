Kenya: Clear Targets Ahead in Shooting Calendar

Kenya's last shot at the Tokyo Olympic Games qualification, the official opening of new shooting ranges in Meru and Mombasa and a women's only championship will highlight this year's Kenya Shooting Sports Federation (KSSF) calendar.

This year promises to be full of action, unlike the jaded 2020 whose highs and lows were the historic visit of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) president Vladimir Lisin in February and the sudden death of the four-time Kenya Open Bisley champion Edward Legei in November.

Meru and Mombasa are set to host major shooting events, the first in the regions with the first all-women championship also set to take place this year.

Kenya has the last chance to qualify some firers to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with the ISSF World Cup due March 15 to 28 in Delhi this year.

Already, KSSF has picked the team for the qualifier that will be managed by Assistant Inspector General of Police Philip Ndolo.

The Timau Camp Shoot

The team has Gurupreet Dhanjal, Guraj Sehmi, Sanford Otundo, Maurice Morara and Pricilla Wangui. On stand-by are Maryanne Cheruiyot and Pauline Mwinyi.

KSSF President Shoaib Vayani said they intend to have a camp for the team from March 1 to 17 before departure for the World Cup.

With the Timau Range in Meru and Bamburi Range in Mombasa having completed, the venues will stage the ISSF and International Practical Shooting Confederation.

The Timau Camp Shoot, featuring shotgun, will take place on March 6 while the KSSF Open and Limuru Gun Club Skeet Championship will be held April 24 in Mombasa.

The women's only ISSF Events Championship will be staged quarterly in March, June and September and the women's committee is due to release the dates of the events in due course.

The Kenya Open Bisley Fullbore Championships will be staged from June 14 to 20 at the Laikipia Air Base Shooting Range, which will be preceded by the Mini Bisley Fullbore Championships from April 21 to 24 and Kenya Defence Forces Fullbore Championships from May 12 to 15 at the same venue.

These competitions failed to take place in 2020 owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Other fullbore competitions set to take place in Laikipia are Eleanor Malik Trophy (January 28-30), Inspector General NPS Trophy (February 23-27) and Bob Morgan Memorial Trophy (March 23-27).

Kenya hopes to send teams for the United Kingdom Imperial fullbore from July 1 to 29, UK Smallbore Bisley (August 1-10) and ISSF World Cup from June 21 to July 6 in Azerbaijan.

The Rockplant Kenya Open Bisley Smallbore championships will take place from November 27 to 28 at the GSU Training Range, Embakasi.

The competition will be preceded by 11 other tournaments including the KSSF Cup on February 21 and Mini Bisley due for June 26 and 27 at Embakasi.

Lisin and the ISSF secretary general Alexander Ratner visited the country on February 17 this year, in a landmark tour that saw the ISSF putting plans in place to make Kenya a shooting hub for Africa within one year.

To actualise the process, they will help Kenya improve its indoor facilities at Sailing Club besides providing equipment at the General Service Unit (GSU) Training School among other selected venues.

Lisin noted that making Kenya the regional hub will see the improvement of facilities and the standards of the game in the country.

Most of the programmes will target mainly the Olympics disciplines like the 10 metres air pistol, 10m air rifle, three positions, skeet and trap.

Already, ISSF has delivered on its first promise to dispatch to Kenya several units of the latest Shooters Training Systems worth 150,000 Euros (Sh20 million) for Team Kenya to use in their preparations for the remaining 2021 Olympic qualifiers and other local competitions.

Vayani, said they have engaged the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and the Ministry of Sports to help them clear the equipment he says will go a long way in helping Kenyan shooters be up to date with the latest scoring equipment.

The death of Legei

"The equipment from ISSF arrived three months ago but we are waiting for the treasury's waiver on taxation," said Vayani.

"We hope it goes through since we really need to start using the equipment especially for the team that will be heading for the last Olympic qualifying event in India."

During his tour, Lisin and Ratner, who were particularly impressed by the facilities in Kenya, held lengthy discussions with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and NOC-K President Paul Tergat.

Lisin said he is looking forward to a time Kenya will host regional countries for major shooting competitions and not just wait until the Olympic qualifiers or Africa Championships.

Vayani said if the plans to have Kenya as a hub are fast-tracked, then Kenya's preparations for the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics will get a major boost.

Meanwhile, the death of Legei of Kenya Police Service on November 16 at Karen Hospital shocked the sporting scene and the disciplined forces.

Legei, 56, represented Kenya at the United Kingdom (UK) Bisley for times besides the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.

He clinched prestigious Kenya Open Bisley titles in 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2013. Legei was the Fullbore captain from 2007 to 2011.