Kenya: County Supports Reproductive Health Education

The County Government of Murang'a has supported reproductive health education for minors.

Health CEC Joseph Mbai told the Nation on phone that: "What we are opposed to is minors being given free access to contraceptives and abortion services since that is tantamount to giving them a free licence to promiscuity."

He said such education must also include the boy child who is often ignored.

Mr Mbai said there is a need for the country to remain vigilant as western values on sexuality contradict Africanism.

"We as a county are committed to ensuring that we only embrace those reproductive health packages that conform to our Constitution as well as our cultural values," he said.

The county's position comes hot on the heels of Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia stating that "the government of Kenya by the direct order of President Uhuru Kenyatta remains totally opposed to doctrines of same gender partnering for sex, abortion and contraceptives for minors."

Speaking in Murang'a last week, Mr Kinuthia said the Education ministry remains vigilant on all reproductive health drives being launched in the country and will not hesitate to push for discontinuation of those deemed "morally corrupt."

"Africans have their unique way of setting their moral standards in relation to sexual partnering, pregnancy sanctity and the place of children in sexual unions," he said. Any programme either marshalled by locals or donors that sets about the path of confronting that Africanism values will be discontinued."