South Africa: Olievenhoutbosch SAPS Temporary Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

7 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Olievenhoutbosch police station will be closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community service centre will be operating at the parking lot at the police station at 3708 Imbovane Street, Olievenhoutbosch.

The Community is advised to call 10111 for emergencies and complains or client service centre on 072 561 9464.

The telephone lines at Olievenhoutbosch police station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The client service centre will be undergoing decontamination and the Community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The management of Olievenhoutbosch apologise for any inconvenience caused.

The Station Commander can be contacted on 082 822 6971 and the duty officer on 072 561 8637.

