South Africa: Durban Central SAPS Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

7 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Durban Central police station are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed from today due to one of its members, at the Community Service Centre who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now operate at separate office behind main Community service Centre, and also near main gate where gazebo is placed for minor services at Durban Central SAPS which is not far from the community service centre.

To access the station, the community can call 10111 or Durban Central Joc 0313254217 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to accordingly.

The telephone lines at 0313254281 Durban central CSC will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated on 08 January 2021, and services will resume normally on Saturday 09 January 2021.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Colonel Parumasur can also be contacted on 0313254225.

