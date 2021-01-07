Kenya: Nyayo Stadium to Host Entire AK Relay Series

7 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

All the three legs of the Athletics Kenya Relay Series will be staged at the Nyayo National Stadium.

AK director for competitions Paul Mutwii Thursday disclosed that it has been a challenge for them to host major competitions outside Nairobi because of Covid-19 protocols.

Nairobi was to host the first leg on January 9 with North Rift hosting the second leg on January 23.

Kericho Green Stadium was to host the third leg on February 6 before the National trials for the World Athletics Relay Championships on March 26-27 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The World Athletics Relay Championships will be held on May 1-2 in Selesia, Poland.

"Because of the travel and other related Covid-19 protocol requirements, it has been decided that all the relay weekend meets and the finals be staged at one venue," said Mutwii adding that the dates for the events still stand.

However, Mutwii noted that during the first leg on January 9, they will shift from the usual short and middle distance events to different distances.

Athletes will now compete in 150m, 300m, 500m, 100m hurdles, 1,000m and 1,500m.

The 4x 200m Relay and 4 x 400m Mixed relay will also feature.

The athletes will revert to the original distances during the second and third legs.

Mutwii noted that the third leg will be attended by athletes through invitation whose start list will have been done during the previous two legs.

"Any athlete who will not participate in the first and second legs will not be allowed to participate in the third leg and the trial competitions," Mutwii cautioned.

The events that will feature at the World Relays are 4 x100m, 4 x200m, 4x 400m, 4x400m Mixed relays, 2x2x400m and Shuttle Relays featuring 100m hurdles for both men and women.

