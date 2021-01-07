Uganda: Bullet Victim in Bobi Rally Seeks Shs300m for Amputated Leg

7 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Scovin Iceta

By Felix Warom Okello

December 10 last year remains a dark day in the life of Ms Yasiin Zubeda, whose leg was amputated when security forces allegedly fired bullets to disperse supporters of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, during his rally in Amuru District.

Ms Zubeda's home was next to the venue where Bobi Wine held the rally.

Since the shooting incident, the 24-year-old has been hospitalised.

"I was shot by a police officer who was dressed in police uniform without a name tag. I was not part of the gathering and I did not participate in any kind of riot. My leg was amputated and this has since affected my family," Ms Zubeda told Daily Monitor on Monday.

She is now seeking Shs300m from the government in compensation.

"The money will cater for my medical bills and my children's school fees. If the government does not respond, we shall sue the police through the human rights office," the mother of four said.

Ms Zubeda, who was doing petty businesses in Amuru, is now living with her family at Central II Village in Moyo Town Council.

She has since recorded a case at Elegu Police Post in Amuru.

Mr Patrick Okema, the Aswa regional police spokesperson, said it is fine for the victim to sue the institution.

"Who do you blame? Unless the commandant would be held liable individually or the person who shot the woman is identified, then we can use our standard operating procedure of the force to bring the culprits to book," he said.

Mr Yasin Talibu, the victim's brother, said they would continue seeking for justice.

Dr Pasquine Iya, the officer-in-charge of causality ward at Moyo Hospital, said although the victim is out of danger, she is undergoing a process of treatments, including psycho-social support.

In November, 54 Ugandans were shot dead by security officers across the country during a riot following detention of Bobi Wine.

Consequently, President Museveni said government would only compensate those who were shot dead but were not rioters.

