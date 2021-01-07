Kenya: Sentence Due Next Week for 'Pastor' Who Abused, Impregnated His Daughters

An Akorino 'pastor' accused of sexually abusing and impregnating his two underage daughters was on Thursday convicted of two incest charges by a court in Kirinyaga.

The convict, John Gichira Gichini, admitted that between June 2019 and August 2020 he sexually abused his daughters aged 14 and 16 years.

Senior Principal Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi said the man was convicted on his own plea of guilt and ruled that the sentence against him will be delivered on January 14.

Earlier, the magistrate warned the accused that he could face a life sentence upon conviction of the offences.

In his ruling, the magistrate said the pastor should be locked up for one week to give probation officer sufficient time to interview the complainants to assess the impact of their statements before the judgement against the pastor is delivered.

The prosecutor, Patricia Gikunju, told the court that the girls were abused and one of them gave birth to a baby girl who is now seven months old.

In his defence, Gichini told the court that he misled by the devil and sought for forgiveness by his daughters and the court.

He argued that no one is perfect.

"The devil reigning on earth and making people to sin. I sinned, but I'm remorseful and I will be very happy if pardoned. It was my first time to commit such a crime in my life," he told the magistrate.

Asked whether the complainants were his daughters and whether he knows that they are minors he responded in affirmative.

The convict had been on the run since last December but was flushed out of his hideout in Mbeere South on Sunday and taken to Sagana police station.

He disappeared immediately he learnt that police were looking for him in connection with the sexual offences.

Relatives said the man warned the minors of dire consequences if they reported him.