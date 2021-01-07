Kenya: Shock As Four Family Members, Worker Found Murdered

7 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Simon Ciuri and Hillary Kimuyu

A horrifying scene at a family home in Karura, Kiambaa constituency, has left detectives puzzled of how its four members and their farmhand were silently butchered on Monday night, since not a single neighbour saw or heard anything.

The house was occupied by Mr Nicholas Njoroge and his wife Wanjiku, their son Christian, nephew Maxwell and the yet-to-be-identified domestic worker.

Mr Njoroge, a nurse who works abroad, had come home for Christmas when the killers struck. All the five were found dead in their home between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two of Mr Njoroge's children narrowly escaped death because they had returned to school.

As detectives were investigating the farmhand's murder, who was found in a neighbour's compound, they tried to reach the family members but their phones were not going through.

This led them to discovering the other bodies inside the house on Wednesday morning.

The farmhand's body was found on Tuesday and was taken to a local mortuary. Police had to break into the home yesterday evening to retrieve the other bodies that were in bad shape.

Mr Njoroge's body was found at the gate of the family home. The bodies of his wife, son and nephew were found inside the house.

Mystery murder

"These people seem to have violently been murdered. They must have died a painful death. The father seems to have been trying to run away from his killers before he met his death because we found his body at his gate stabbed with a knife and his wife and child killed inside their house," Karura sub-county police boss Michael Ngugi said.

Police suspect that the killers were on elimination mission since nothing was stolen from the family.

"All of them had been stabbed with a knife and their throats slit," said the police boss.

No arrest had been made been made by the time of publication of this story.

But what puzzled the detectives is how the killers managed to kill all the family members as well as a farm worker without raising the suspicion of neighbours.

Police are also wondering how the killers managed to fall Mr Njoroge and then kill the wife and the child as well as their nephew, who had come to spend the Christmas holiday with them, and then lock the door from inside and leave without stealing anything.

The mystery of the murder started Monday when the body of the family's casual labourer was found in a nearby building with injuries, prompting police to launch investigations into the matter.

"This looks pure murder. Experts are on the ground to know what happened and the motive behind it," said Mr Ngugi.

The home has been secured by police for one month to guard against evidence tampering, Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga said.

