South Africa: Police Seek Assistance in Locating a Missing Person

Police are requesting the public to assist with information about the whereabouts of a missing man. It is alleged that Bonga Mandla (42) was last seen on 28 December 2020 by his wife, Khanyisa Hobololo at Chris Hani Park, Mthatha.

Mandla was wearing a black chino trouser, blue jacket work-suit (his work uniform) yellow t-shirt, white takkies and beige jacket.

He was first reported as a missing person on Tuesday, 29 December 2020.

He is 1.6 metre tall and dark in complexion.

Anyone who have seen him or knows his current location is kindly requested to share information anonymously with the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Singenile on 071 4751 874/ 083 5948 233 or 047 5052 000 / 047 531 0069. Crime Stop can also be contacted on 08600 10111 or submit a tip-off on the My SAPS App.