South Africa: Parliament Mourns Passing of Ambassador Kubheka

6 January 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Parliament's Presiding Officers are saddened by the passing on of one of Parliament executives, former African National Congress struggle activist and diplomat, Ambassador Themba Muziwakhe Kubheka, following a brief illness.

At the time of his passing Ambassador Kubheka, 72, was working as an Intergovernmental Relations Specialist in the Office of the Chairperson in the National Council of Provinces since the start of the Sixth Parliament in 2019. Before that he was an advisor to the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, during the Fifth Parliament.

Before joining Parliament, Mr Kubheka worked in the foreign service from 1997 and was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, China and Angola.

Ambassador Kubheka is a founding member of the National Youth Organisation

Parliament sends its warm and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues.

