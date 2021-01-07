South Africa: Eastern Cape Education On Passing On of Its Head of the Department, Themba Kojana

press release

The MEC of Education in Eastern Cape Fundile Gade wishes to confirm the passing of the Head of Department, Mr Themba Kojana as confirmed by his family in the early hours of today. This follows a short illness that led to him being admitted in Hospital Tuesday evening (5th, January 2012).

According to the MEC, the giant Administrator passed on after working tirelessly to improve the performance of the Eastern Cape schools while serving as its Head of Department.

"We are facing an eye of a storm, and we have lost a great leader who whole heatedly dedicated his energy in transforming the sector. This has literally shattered us as the sector, and the province. This comes at a time when the Department had put its hope in his leadership for the realisation of a quality public education. Kojana seved as a catalyst of the Education Transformation Plan, which actually gave upward trajectory of the improvement of results in the Eastern Cape and the efficiency of the systems we have." said Gade

The MEC also paid homage to the sterling work of the late Kojana citing that, 'during his tenure, he managed to lead a team of dedicated officials who helped to position the department well, provincially and on the map. The department has lost formidable leader who served the interest of all selflessly'.

The MEC wishes to thank his family for allowing him to serve the people of the province and the country. "He indeed was a public servant in the true sense of the word. His untimely departure will leave a huge gap in the whole province. My condolences go to his family, friends and loved ones", added the MEC.

Since the department has not officially met with his family yet, any enquiries and comments will be fielded after a scheduled meeting for tomorrow morning at his hometown in Aliwal North. Lastly, a formal statement with details of his funeral arrangements will be communicated after the formal meeting with the family.