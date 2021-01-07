South Africa: Condolences for Themba Kojana

7 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eastern Cape MEC for Education Fundile Gade, has paid tribute to Head of Department, Themba Kojana for his dedication in transforming the education sector.

Kojana passed away in the early hours of Thursday following a short illness that led to him being admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening.

The MEC said Kojana passed on after working tirelessly to improve the performance of Eastern Cape schools while serving as its Head of Department.

"[Kojana's passing] has shattered us as the sector, and the province. This comes at a time when the Department had put its hope in his leadership for the realisation of a quality public education.

"Kojana served as a catalyst of the Education Transformation Plan, which actually gave upward trajectory of the improvement of results in the Eastern Cape and the efficiency of the systems we have," Gade said.

The MEC said Kojana managed to lead a team of dedicated officials who helped to position the department well.

"He indeed was a public servant in the true sense of the word. His untimely departure will leave a huge gap in the whole province. My condolences go to his family, friends and loved ones," the MEC said.

The provincial department said it has lost a formidable leader who served the interest of all selflessly.

