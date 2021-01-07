South Africa: Trade Unions to Approach Concourt Over Salary Increases for Public Servants

analysis

The battle between the government and trade unions over salary increases for SA's 1.2 million public servants is far from over. Over the next few days the unions will appeal against a Labour Appeal Court ruling that dismissed their application for increases of between 4.4% and 5.4%.

Trade unions representing public servants are planning to approach the Constitutional Court to up the ante in their fight with the government over inflation-beating salary increases.

Trade unions affiliated with Cosatu and the Federation of Unions of SA have decided to appeal against a Labour Appeal Court ruling that handed the government a huge victory in December 2020, paving the way for it to not pay salary increases to South Africa's 1.2 million public servants.

Public Servants Association (PSA) general manager Reuben Maleka confirmed to Business Maverick that trade unions are drafting court papers to petition the Constitutional Court. SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) general secretary Mugwena Maluleke, who speaks on behalf of Cosatu-affiliated unions, also confirmed the decision by unions to approach the country's top court.

This adds a new twist to a long-standing dispute between the government and trade unions over a 2018 wage agreement which spans three years...