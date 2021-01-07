South Africa: Trade Unions to Approach Concourt Over Salary Increases for Public Servants

7 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The battle between the government and trade unions over salary increases for SA's 1.2 million public servants is far from over. Over the next few days the unions will appeal against a Labour Appeal Court ruling that dismissed their application for increases of between 4.4% and 5.4%.

Trade unions representing public servants are planning to approach the Constitutional Court to up the ante in their fight with the government over inflation-beating salary increases.

Trade unions affiliated with Cosatu and the Federation of Unions of SA have decided to appeal against a Labour Appeal Court ruling that handed the government a huge victory in December 2020, paving the way for it to not pay salary increases to South Africa's 1.2 million public servants.

Public Servants Association (PSA) general manager Reuben Maleka confirmed to Business Maverick that trade unions are drafting court papers to petition the Constitutional Court. SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) general secretary Mugwena Maluleke, who speaks on behalf of Cosatu-affiliated unions, also confirmed the decision by unions to approach the country's top court.

This adds a new twist to a long-standing dispute between the government and trade unions over a 2018 wage agreement which spans three years...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.