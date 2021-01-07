Sudan: At Least 17 Dead After Clashes in Sudan's White Nile State

7 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Mogeines — The death toll from the clashes in the White Nile state has risen. The clashes that erupted on Sunday between local residents and South Sudanese militiamen in the border area of El Mogeines have now left 17 dead and more than 20 injured.

Two more people were killed and another wounded on Wednesday, a resident told Radio Dabanga from El Mogeines.

"A group of armed men opened fire at farmers while they were working on their land. A woman named Halima was killed instantly. Hawa and El Zein Abu Koura were seriously injured. El Zein died not much later" the resident explained.

He further explained that these victims are seasonal workers belonging to the El Seleem Belel tribe living in the area of Kilo 10, east of El Mogeines.

Another resident reported that the total death toll from the violent incidents between Sunday and Wednesday has now reached 17, including two women, while the number of injured exceeds 20.

He said that the security situation in the area remains critical and aid organisations have not arrived to help the displaced so far. "Most of the area's residents who fled the violence are still camping in the open, without food or shelter."

On Tuesday, Sheikh El Reyeh, a relative of one of the victims, attributed the events to a dispute between people living in the area and members of a South Sudanese militia over a water well near El Mogeines, in El Salam locality.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.