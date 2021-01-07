Mozambique: Covid-19 Hospitalisations Reach New Record

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities in Wednesday announced another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 19 new hospitalisations of people suffering from the disease.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim is a 64 year old Mozambican man hospitalised in Maputo. Despite medical care, his condition did not improve and he died on Tuesday.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 279,453 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 752 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 276 were from Maputo city, 94 from Maputo province, 89 from Cabo Delgado, 67 from Manica, 66 from Sofala, 59 from Gaza, 36 from Zambezia, 30 from Tete, 30 from Inhambane, and five from Niassa. No tests were reported from Nampula.

627 of the tests gave negative results, and 125 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 19,667.

Of the cases reported in Wednesday, 117 are Mozambicans, six are Cuban, one is Zimbabwean, and one is a foreigners whose nationality has not yet been ascertained. 69 are women or girls, and 56 are men or boys. 17 are children under the age of 15, and seven are over 65 years old. For five cases, no age information was available.

40 of the new cases are from Maputo city, 37 from Manica, 22 from Maputo province, nine from Sofala, six from Cabo Delgado, six from Tete, four from Gaza, and one from Niassa.

The release added that, over the previous 24 hours, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (five in Maputo city and one in Sofala), but 19 new cases were admitted (15 in Maputo, two in Zambezia, one in Gaza and one in Sofala). The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards has now risen to 92 - by far the largest figure since these wards were opened. 71 of the cases are in Maputo, six in Nampula, five in Zambezia, five in Tete, two in Manica, one in Matola, one in Sofala and one in Gaza.

In the same 24 hour period, a further 72 people made a complete recovery from Covid-19 (30 in Tete, 22 in Maputo city, 11 in Maputo province and nine in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 17,141 - which is 87.2 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavírus in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has risen to 2,350, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,596 (67.9 per cent of the total), Maputo province, 272; Cabo Delgado, 108; Sofala, 92; Niassa, 78; Nampula, 71; Manica, 51; Gaza, 41; Zambezia, 20; Tete, 19; Inhambane, two.