Mozambique: Defence Forces Will Destroy Terrorists, Claims Minister

7 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces are in a state of high morale, claimed Defence Minister Jaime Neto on Wednesday, and they are benefiting from technical and material capacity building allowing them to pursue the groups that, over the past three years, have launched terrorist attacks in several districts in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

He was speaking in Morrumbala, in Zambezia province, at the formal launch of the 2021 military registration campaign. In January and February, all Mozambicans who celebrate their 18th birthday this year, are legally obliged to register for military service.

Cited by the daily paper "O Pais", Neto told the ceremony that the Mozambican forces are committed to destroying the terrorists so that Cabo Delgado can once again live in peace and tranquillity.

"The challenge is enormous", he said. "As you know, the enemy is faceless, but we know this is a foreign aggression". The protagonists "come from various African countries. They recruit our young people and radicalise them to undertake activities against Mozambicans, and destroy infrastructures wherever they pass".

The defence forces will not cease their mission to eliminate the enemy, he pledged. He claimed that the Mozambican forces have been successful in preventing the terrorists from occupying parts of Cabo Delgado.

But Neto recognised that the jihadists had penetrated Mocimboa da Praia district, and had been able to establish themselves there for a long time. He denied that Mocimboa da Praia port, seized by the terrorists last August, was still in their hands. Instead, the defence forces were fighting to drive them from the port area, and to repel the terrorists from the entire district.

The governor of Cabo Delgado, Valige Tauabo, visited Palma district on Tuesday to console the victims of last week's terrorist attacks on the villages of Mondlane and Olumbe.

People fleeing from these attacks took refuge in Palma town. Cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Mocambique", Tauabo told them that the government is doing all in its power to put an end to the terrorist attacks, so that the people of the district can return to their normal activities (mainly farming and fishing).

The islamists have been threatening to attack Palma town - they even gave a date for the attack, 5 January, which may be why the governor chose to visit on that day.

No attack on the town has occurred, but over the New Year many people thought it wiser to leave their homes and sleep in the bush.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.