Zimbabwe: Mudiwa Hood Set for Prestigious European Award

MULTI-AWARD winning gospel hip-hop musician, Mudiwa Hood has been nominated for the prestigious Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) man of the year 2020/21 award.

This comes after the BEFFTA UK opened its nominations for its 12th edition to the public a few weeks back.

Mudiwa Hood is the only Zimbabwean nominated in the BEFFTA woman and man of the year categories which have been announced so far.

Nominations are released in stages and nominees from over a hundred categories are yet to be announced.

He will battle for the award with 32 other nominees including soccer superstars, Didier Drogba, Marcus Rashford, British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton, music luminaries, Burna Boy, Stormzy among others.

The "Ndaita mari" hitmaker shared the news on his social media pages adding that he was ecstatic and honoured to be nominated in the same category with prominent international personalities.

"Thank you Jesus, I have been nominated for BEFFTA MAN OF THE YEAR 2021. Guys this is amazing. Other nominees Drogba, Marcus Rashord, Burna Boy, Bobi Wine this is humbling.

"From Chitungwiza to being nominated with the stars.

"This is a win for me already," he wrote.

The BEFFTA awards, founded by British media mogul, Pauline Long in 2009, celebrate black and ethnic trailblazers in the entertainment, sports, business, film, music, fashion and arts sector.

This year will see the BEFFTA organisers hosting their first ever virtual awards ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.