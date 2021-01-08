Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Winky D Virtual Show Attracts Views From 36 Countries

A VIRTUAL musical show hosting Jah Payzah and Winky D live streams exclusively on Gateway Stream Mobile ended on a high note after attracting thousands of views from 36 countries.

Gateway Stream Music and Kayse Connect successfully hosted the Best of Both Worlds Pay-Per-View show on 2 January 2021 live from the Harare International Conference Centre.

Due to the Covid-19 national lockdown restrictions, there was no live audience present.

In a statement, the Head of Business Information Systems and Gateway Stream, Taremeredzwa Chipepera said the show's subscription was impressive.

"We are encouraged by the uptake as the show was over-subscribed relative to how we had scoped the platform. We had fans watching from 36 countries across the globe. We are proud to be exporting our Zimbabwean talent initially to our own diaspora market," he said.

Before the main performance, Janet Manyowa "Sounds of Victory" Extended Play (EP) launch held on 13 December 2020 was the first Pay-Per-View (PPV) livestreaming show powered by Gateway Stream Music.

The Gateway Stream Music Web and Mobile Application is a music platform that is built for both musicians and users.

Musicians are able to upload their music, livestream their shows using the Pay Per View platform in the Gateway Stream Music App, set pricing, manage inventory, socialise with their fans and receive revenue for all purchases through a revolutionary wallet function located in the App.

A unique feature of the application is the socialisation capability where artistes can interact with their fans and share content in the same way as they would on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Gateway Stream Music App will give artists access to consumers and ensure that they can earn revenue for their trade, reducing the risk of losing earnings through piracy.

"We are most excited at the prospect of our local artists having the opportunity to monetise their works not only in this era of Covid-19 induced lockdowns but clearly it is the way of the future! The future is truly here now!" added Chipepera.