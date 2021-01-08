Tanzania: Profile of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

8 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Profile

MR Wang Yi, is a native of Beijing, who was born in 1953.

He joined the workforce in September 1969, when he joined the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The State Councillor and Foreign Minister graduated from Beijing International Studies University (Beijing 2nd Foreign Studies University) with a Bachelor Degree in 1982.

He also holds a Masters' Degree in Economics. The renowned diplomat has been with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for most of his career.

He is a distinguished diplomat, who has served in Japan, and worked for many years in the Asian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Wang Yi was promoted to be Vice Minister in 2001 and became ambassador to Japan in 2004.

He was a member of the 17th and 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committees and director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council from 2008 to 2013.

In 2013, he became Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the position he served for five years. On March 19, 2018, Mr Wang was re-elected Minister for Foreign Affairs.

His recent carrier data can generally be summarised as follows:

2018 - State Councillor, State Council

2017 - Member, 19th CPC, Central Committee

2017 - Member, CPC, Central Committee, Central LSG for Internet Security and Informationisation.

2017 - Member, CPC, Central Committee, Central Foreign Affairs Commission

2013-2018 - Minister for Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2012-2017 - Member, 18th CPC, Central Committee

2008-2013 - Director, Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

2007-2012 - Member, 17th CPC, Central Committee

2004- 2007 - Ambassador, Chinese Embassy Japan, Tokyo

