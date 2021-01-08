Nigeria: Police Arrest 287 Suspected Rapists in Katsina in 2020 - Official

Pixabay
Handcuffs.
7 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Most of the victims of the alleged rapists were between three years of age and 14 years of age.

The Police Command in Katsina said it has arrested no fewer than 287 suspected rapists in 2020.

Police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, announced this in Katsina at a Women Summit entitled: "Way Out to Rising Rape Cases in Katsina State".

The summit was organised by the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in collaboration with Al' umma Support Initiative.

Mr Isah said 236 rape cases were reported to the police across the state during the period under review.

He said most of the victims were between three years of age and 14 years of age.

Mr Ish said the suspects had been charged to courts.

He also said the police apprehended 22 suspects for committing offences during the period.

The police spokesperson observed that cultism, drug abuse and viewing phonographic pictures and videos by rapists were some of the factors that influenced them to commit rape.

He further observed that parental neglect and poor upbringing on the part of the parents also contributed to the high rate of the menace.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Girl-child Education and Development, Amina Lawal, advocated death penalty for rapists.

She said that death punishment was the only solution to the menace in the society.

Also speaking, the Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umar Yau Gojo-gojo, said the summit was timely in view of the high rate of rape cases in the state.

He advised that similar event should be organised at various local government areas of the state to educate people on the effects of rape and the need to take precautionary measures.

Mr Gojo-gojo advised people to pray to God to bring an end to the problem.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.