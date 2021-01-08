Tanzania: Ministry Tells Dit to Train Job Creators

DAR ES SALAAM Institute of Technology (DIT) has been told to focus on training job creators in science and technology and information communications technology (ICT).

This was said by Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof James Mdoe, at the best prize awarding of top performers at DIT in past academic year.

"DIT should ensure its curriculum is changing to cater for the ever changing technology."

"This will answer self-employment questions by producing job creators who will employ other youths," he said, adding that by doing so DIT would have walked the talk of the government which aimed at creating eight million jobs in five years.

Prof Mdoe said DIT needed to be in the forefront to ensure it produced graduates who would turn industrial revolution into a blessing to Tanzanians more than remaining mere spectators.

He said at the end of the day, DIT will produce qualified youths who would be positive about self-employment, regarding it to be the best option for them, especially in science and technology specialisations.

Best performing students at diploma and degree levels were awarded with cash prize, internship opportunities and certificates for recognition.

DIT Principal, Prof Preksedes P Ndomba, said the move aimed at motivating students to work hard and utilise projects in their studies to start businesses after college life.