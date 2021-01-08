Tanzania: Ministry Tells Dit to Train Job Creators

7 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

DAR ES SALAAM Institute of Technology (DIT) has been told to focus on training job creators in science and technology and information communications technology (ICT).

This was said by Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof James Mdoe, at the best prize awarding of top performers at DIT in past academic year.

"DIT should ensure its curriculum is changing to cater for the ever changing technology."

"This will answer self-employment questions by producing job creators who will employ other youths," he said, adding that by doing so DIT would have walked the talk of the government which aimed at creating eight million jobs in five years.

Prof Mdoe said DIT needed to be in the forefront to ensure it produced graduates who would turn industrial revolution into a blessing to Tanzanians more than remaining mere spectators.

He said at the end of the day, DIT will produce qualified youths who would be positive about self-employment, regarding it to be the best option for them, especially in science and technology specialisations.

Best performing students at diploma and degree levels were awarded with cash prize, internship opportunities and certificates for recognition.

DIT Principal, Prof Preksedes P Ndomba, said the move aimed at motivating students to work hard and utilise projects in their studies to start businesses after college life.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.