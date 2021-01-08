Gambia: Gwa Issues Warning to Promoters Ahead of New Wrestling Season

7 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) has warned promoters to hold face-to-face that they must sign all their contracts, provide security, face masks and hand washing station at the entrance.

The newly elected wrestling executive in the country stated that they issued this warning as The Gambia continues to battle with the novel coronavirus.

"We are all duty-bound to protect ourselves and others from this deadly virus," they said in a statement.

The association further warned that any individual or group found violating the rules or performing an unsporting behavior will face the full force of the law.

The body responsible for wrestling development in The Gambia also informed all contracted promoters and wrestlers to renew their licences to avoid violation of the rules.

