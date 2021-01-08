Gambia: Gunjur Project Dazes Mighty Ajax in Gunjur Junior Tourney Opener

7 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Project FC on Sunday defeated Mighty Ajax FC 1-0 in the opening match of the 2021 Gunjur junior football tournament played at the Comium Park.

Both sides played brilliant football and created some goal scoring opportunities.

Gunjur Project FC gripped the significant three points after scoring one goal in the match to top group A with 3 points.

Mighty Ajax FC must win their remaining group matches to fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-final of the tournament after slipping to Gunjur Project FC 1-0 in their opening group encounter.

