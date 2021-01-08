Gambia/Angola: Coach Saintfiet Begins Staid Business As Gambia, Angola Afcon Qualifiers Loom

Scorpions coach Tom Saintfiet has started serious business as his side's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Angola edges closer.

The Scorpions will host the Plancas Ngras in group D encounter of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers in March 2021, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges thrashed Angola 3-1 in their opening group match played in Luanda in 2019 before defeating Gabon 2-1 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau in November 2020 to top group D of the qualifiers with 7 points after four group matches.

Coach Saintfiet will use the upcoming months to prepare his side ready for their crunch clash with the Angolans.

Meanwhile, The Gambia needs to beat the Angolans in March 2021 and Democratic Republic of Congo slip to Gabon to secure qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

Gunjur Project dazes Mighty Ajax in Gunjur junior tourney opener