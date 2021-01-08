Angola: Over 30 Citizens From DRC Repatriated

7 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Thirty-two citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were repatriated Wednesday over illegal entry and stay in national territory, according Migration and Foreigners Department (SME).

The repatriation process took place in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province.

Twenty-one men and 11 women, were repatriated during the operation that covered various neighborhoods of the district, said a note from this operative body of Interior Ministry sent to Angop in Mbanza Congo city.

The illegal immigrants were repatriated through the river border of Kimbumba, municipality of Soyo.

