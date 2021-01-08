Angola: President Regrets Death of Nationalist "Ludy Kissassunda"

Luanda — President João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda regretted the death of Angolan nationalist João Rodrigues Lopes "Ludy Kissassunda", on Wednesday in Portugal.

In a message of condolence to the bereaved family of the nationalist and former northern Zaire and Malanje provinces governor, President João Lourenço expresses sadness and consternation at the passing of general "Ludy Kissassunda".

"With deep regret, I have learned of the passing, at 88 years of age, of gen. Ludy Kissassunda, a nationalist from the generation of the liberation struggle for the National Independence", said the President in his message of condolence that he extends to friends and comrades of the deceased's generation.

With the parting of gen. "Ludy Kissassunda", João Lourenço's message reads, drops the number of those who, since the first moment, fought for the people of Angola to become independent and free.

The message underlines the fact that "Ludy Kissassunda" was part of the renowned "Kamy Squadron", of the first MPLA delegation that arrived in Luanda from exile in 1975 and held relevant positions in the state's apparatus.

"Ludy Kissassunda", who was born in Zaire province and early joined the liberation struggle against the Portuguese colonialism, was a member of the MPLA's Politburo Central Committee, including of the Council of Revolution.

In a message of condolence to the bereaved family of the nationalist and former northern Zaire and Malanje provinces governor, President João Lourenço expresses sadness and consternation at the passing of general "Ludy Kissassunda".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With deep regret, I have learned of the passing, at 88 years of age, of gen. Ludy Kissassunda, a nationalist from the generation of the liberation struggle for the National Independence", said the President in his message of condolence that he extends to friends and comrades of the deceased's generation.

With the parting of gen. "Ludy Kissassunda", João Lourenço's message reads, drops the number of those who, since the first moment, fought for the people of Angola to become independent and free.

The message underlines the fact that "Ludy Kissassunda" was part of the renowned "Kamy Squadron", of the first MPLA delegation that arrived in Luanda from exile in 1975 and held relevant positions in the state's apparatus.

"Ludy Kissassunda", who was born in Zaire province and early joined the liberation struggle against the Portuguese colonialism, was a member of the MPLA's Politburo Central Committee, including of the Council of Revolution.