Tanzania: Hiccups As E-Ticketing Takes Effect

7 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Electronic Ticketing System for up-country buses officially started yesterday with both the regulator and industry players reporting success and challenges. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) said it was a success story on the first day as more operators and travellers were expected to comply.

Latra director general Gilliard Ngewe said that, during the first day, more than 40 percent of the passengers at the bus stations they inspected had complied with the system which requires fares to be paid electronically.

According to him, the system is mostly used by buses with routes from Dar es Salaam to Tanga, Arusha, Lindi, Mtwara, Iringa, Njombe, Songea, Mbeya, Tunduma, Rukwa, Morogoro, Kilombero, Ifakara, Malinyi and Mahenge.

On Monday, Latra made a announcement to all up-country bus operators to ensure they provide electronic travel tickets to their passengers starting Thursday - in accordance with the new licensing guidelines and regulations.

"It is really a good start - which proves that Tanzanians were ready," he told The Citizen yesterday.

The reasons behind the success, according to him, are education given to service providers and customers (passengers), as well as readiness to use the system.

