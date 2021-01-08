Tanzania: 'Covid-19 Tests Now to Cost a Standard Fee of Sh230,000,' Says Minister of Health

Dar es Salaam — The ministry of health has announced changes in charges of testing Covid-19 for all travelers leaving the country with immediate effect.

According to a communiqué issued by Health minister Dr Dorothy Gwajima everyone testing for Covid- 19 will now have to pay Sh230,000 or $100 irrespective of whether they are nationals or foreigners.

This is opposed to the initial arrangement where Tanzanians were required to pay Sh40,000, whereas residents were paying 70,000 and foreigners were required to pay $100.

The new arrangement has already affected some travelers who went to some of the sample collection centers only to be told of the new fees.

The statement says that results of the test would be obtained within 48 hours for travelers who are upcountry, whereas those in Dar es Salaam will get their results in 24 hours.

In Dar es Salaam travelers can visit Muhimbili National Hospital, Amana Hospital in Ilala, Temeke Hopsital, IST Clinic, and the Aga Khan Hospital.

Other hospitals include Sinza, Mbagala and Kigamboni Hospital, all in Dar es Salaam with the statement further instructing the Government Chief Chemist to supervise the submission of samples to the National Laboratory.