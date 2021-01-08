Namibia: Maike Diekmann - Adapting to Changes

NAMIBIAN rower Maike Diekmann, who qualified for her first Olympics more than a year ago, has had a disruptive year as Covid-19 struck and wiped out her normal training programme and international competition.

Other obstacles included an invasive water plant at her regular training spot that contaminated the water, forcing her to find a new training venue.

And then the disappointment of the Olympics being postponed, all added up to an uncertain and stressful time.

"Before Covid[-19], we always had to deal with factors we don't plan for like the weather, but now with Covid[-19] it was just so uncertain and every day was different," she said.

"The first few weeks leading to the announcement that the Olympics were postponed were the worst because we didn't know what to expect, and whether or not they would cancel them.

"When they finally announced that they would postpone it to 2021, it was a bit of a breather and the goalposts just shifted by a year. But the thing is with Covid everything is still changing all the time and now the second wave has also come. I think the biggest thing I've learnt is how to deal with uncertainty - you just have to take it day by day, you can't plan too far ahead and you can't let anything that you can't control affect the way you go about preparing."

Diekmann swiftly adjusted to the changing environment during last year's lockdown and, with her single-minded dedication, she kept on improving.

In November, she competed for the first time that year at the African Indoor Rowing Championships and easily won her race to qualify for the World Indoor Championships scheduled for end of February. Diekmann is now ready to once again compete on the world stage and hopes to reach some goals.

"My aim is to get a new personal best time. I'm also looking forward to racing against the top girls in the world and trying to beat some of them," she said.

Despite all the obstacles and disruptions, Diekmann feels she has grown a lot.

"There has been a major improvement over the last two years especially. You can see it in my improved times, but I think I feel it the most mentally. My mental strength has just kept on growing and looking back at who I was when I qualified for the Olympics, and how strong I am now mentally, and how I can go through things I never thought I could go through before - the pain and the limits I've pushed, I've definitely grown a lot as an athlete," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I think most of that is thanks to my coach who has seen the potential in me and keeps pushing me, but then it's also just my nature. I'm always pushing the limit; I'm always looking for more and I think rowing has definitely helped me grow as a person," she added.

With the Olympic Games now hopefully on track, Diekmann is looking forward to being a part of something special.

"I think people are keen and excited to see big sporting events again and it will create a lot of hope, especially now when people are struggling and there's so much uncertainty. I think the Olympics will bring a lot of hope back to the people in the world, and I'm really excited to be part of that," she said.

Being back among her own people during the holiday period, she also realised how much her country meant to her.

"It just made me realise how much I love this country and its people. I'm proudly Namibian and I'm so glad that I can represent Namibia abroad - it makes me very proud to represent our small country on the international stage."