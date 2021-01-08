Kenya: France-Based Star Itching to Save Kenya Morans

France-based basketball star Joel Awich cannot wait to wear Kenyan colours when the second window of the Afro-basket championship tips off from February 19 at venue yet to be decided.

The six-foot-seven tall Awich, who missed the first round of the qualifiers that were held in Rwanda in December due to complications with his visa, says he is almost done with renewing his visa and is sure he will be in Nairobi to join the rest of the players in training ahead of the second window where Kenya need just one win to qualify.

Awich, who spoke on a one-on-one social media talk show with former Kenya international Peter Kiganya, said he was "very happy" with the "Morans" team as currently constituted, but added that team needs to work on defensive transition going, something he has promised to bring into the team.

"I followed some of the "Morans" games in Rwanda and I must said they did a good job. We just need to work more on our defensive transition, and we should be good to go," said Awich. He added his specialty is rebounding.

The Kenyan-American who was born in Kenya to a former Kenya international basketball star, Lynn Awich, on April 22, 1993, also had a brief stay in Kibera in Nairobi.

He says he is confident the "Morans" will qualify for Afro-basketball finals to be staged in Rwanda next August.

The "Morans," who registered a crucial 79-62 win over Mozambique to stay in contention for a third place finish and a ticket to the Afro-basketball finals - their first in 27 years - after earlier losing 92-54 to Senegal and 83-66 to Angola.

Perfect complement

They now need a just a single win to qualify, something Awich says will be very possible.

Awich currently plies his trade with Dax-Gamarde in France, a team he joined last year.

Awich refined his basketball at Tartan Senior High School in Oakdale, Minnesota, before playing in the minor league with the Georgia Kingz in 2019. The versatile interior, who can also shoot from beyond the arc, would be the perfect complement to Bush Wamukota and Ronny Gundo inside the paint.

It is an area Kenya struggled with in Rwanda in the absence of Wamukota who could not make the games.

Kenya Basketball Federation treasurer Peter Orero yesterday said the federation is monitoring several players abroad who would add value to the team in the second window of the competition and lauded Awich for remaining positive to the cause.

Also expected to join the team in "window two" after missing out in "window one" is Portugal-based Alonzo Ododa.