Namibia: Kleintjie Gaseb Makes Hospitality Inroads

Benjamin 'Kleintjie' Gaseb is a household name in Namibian football.

You cannot talk of the best soccer players the country has ever produced without mentioning Kleintjie Gaseb - in fact, the name has become synonymous with Orlando Pirates FC's best days.

One could be excused for saying the former Cornelius Goreseb High School pupil packed the hardest shot in the country during his heyday.

He first came to prominence during his school days at Khorixas as a winger with the devastating left foot playing for Robber Chanties FC - where he formed a deadly partnership with creative midfielder Gotthard 'Gotty' Gurirab.

The gentle giant from Swakopmund remained humble and modest despite all the accolades he received with Robber Chanties, with whom he reached Springbok status before he was signed by the more glamorous Pirates in the mid-80s.

Gaseb and the late former Tigers ball wizard Dale Stephanus, received Springbok status for their exploits at the Currie Cup provincial tournament in Durban, South Africa, in 1982 where they finished among the top goalscorers.

Explained Gaseb: "I am still the same person I was before I started playing for Orlando Pirates or the national team. If you look at my life I was always a committed family man.

"I always lived a disciplined life. I never argued with referees during matches and I trained a lot on my fitness. My motto was that a fit player was a happy footballer."

The former Rossing Uranium Limited employee is still a fitness fanatic.

"I used to wake up at 06h45 and go for a walk at the sea but all that has changed now with the dawn of the coronavirus. Now I wake up after 08h00 and I exercise at least three days a week," he said.

Gaseb runs the Villa Rosa Guest House at Tamariskia, Swakopmund.

But the hospitality industry is grappling with the negative impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

"Business is very difficult. Back then we used to receive new quests on regular basis.

"However, people are very reluctant to stay in a place that was occupied by another person out of fear of contracting the virus, despite the fact that we change the linen and sanitise the place regularly," Gaseb said.

FAMILY MAN

From a football player how did he adjust to life as a father?

He only had two children (a girl and a boy) when he played football but now they are four.

"When our children were small, they were manageable. I used to travel around with my son who is younger than my daughter.

"I was employed by Rossing at the time and travelled a lot to Windhoek where I turned out for (Orlando) Pirates. My son asked why we could not just stay in Windhoek because we were in the city almost every weekend," he said.

Gaseb, the first Namibian player to score against regional powerhouse Zimbabwe back in 1992, also said his wife was the biggest influence on his career.

Gaseb's two elder children - daughter (40) and son (38), are married. The third born daughter is 30, and the last born son 24 years old.

Only the last born, who was a boxer, was sportive and represented Namibia at regional boxing tournaments in Angola and Zimbabwe. He quit boxing after finishing his diesel mechanic diploma at Nimt.Gaseb was considered one of the deadliest kickers of the ball during his playing days, but what was his secret?

"I think that it all boils down to technique. I perfected my style of kicking the ball and changed drastically from the days I relied on my power. I could let the ball float without a lot of effort and I thank people like Willem Hans for that.

"He shaped me during my time with the national team and I transformed from just a powerful kicker to a target shooter. I learnt to kick a dead ball as well as a moving ball," he noted.

Gaseb, who only received one red card during his entire career which spanned over 10 years at the top level, pointed out that playing with top class teammates contributed largely to his success.

The red card came right after the match against African Stars in 1986 when he assaulted the late Alfred Juku Jazuko for allegedly swearing at him.Gaseb revealed that there were approaches from a few South African teams but he could not take them because he had a very good job with Rossing in Namibia.

But is he still involved with football and in which capacity?

Gaseb coached Swakopmund outfit Celtic FC and they won the Second Division but could not gain promotion to the National First Division because of the current chaos bedeviling football in the country.

The former sharpshooter said he misses the gruelling training sessions with Orlando Pirates and the national team - as well as the packed soccer stadiums on match days.

But is living his dream right now?

"Yes I am living my dream, although things didn't turn out completely like I planned because of the coronavirus but I will soon get there with a little hard work," he said.

What is his advice to today's young football players?

"Be self-disciplined and always be punctual to training sessions. Listen attentively to your coach and think independently to make the right decisions on the football pitch during a match.

"Work hard at training because when you are fit you won't have problems with your performances. Be careful who you socialise with and how you socialise because some teammates can be very disruptive," he pointed out.