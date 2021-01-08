Malawi: Reserve Bank of Malawi Audit Czar Sent On Forced Leave

8 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) head of Internal Audit Department clement Chinkono has been sent on forced leave while the forensic audit is underway at the financial institution including the probe on K340 million feared to have been stolen by one of the central bank's managers.

Chimkono confirmed he has been sent on forced leave.

"I can confirm I was asked to proceed on leave," he said.

Sources at the RBM said embezzlement and fraud have hit the central bank in recent years, pointing to worsening of the vice.

RBM fiscal operations manager Charles Mchakulu has been under investigation over the missing of K340 million.

The fraud was discovered through a system of surveillance of transactions in the banking system.

The suspected employee had been making unsupported transfers from a government ORT [other recurrent transactions] account to a stationery supplier, Ideal Stationery.

And RBM is now reviewing several operational and administrative policies as the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) and the financial institution are tussling with former RBM governor Dalitso Kabambe over K1 billion claim as terminal benefits and breach of contract following his removal by President Lazarus Chakwera in July 2020.

Kabambe, who was appointed to head the central bank by former president Peter Mutharika in April 2017, filed a K1 billion claim as terminal benefits and breach of contract. He had nine months and 16 days remaining on his RBM contract at the time he was replaced with Wilson Banda.

Attorney General (AG)Chikosa Silungwe, whose office provided a legal opinion on the matter to the OPC, said government will reject the claim and if it goes to court, "the lawsuit will be defended."

Government argues that Kabambe was appointed RBM governor on secondment from mainstream civil service where he worked at OPC; hence, he is not entitled to the payout.

The government contends that Kabambe will have to resume his civil service career following desecondment from RBM.

But Kabambe, who was last week inducted into frontline politics as a member of the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said in a television interview with privately-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station last week that he would not go back to the OPC, hinting the move was political.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.