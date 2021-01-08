Mali: Patient Dies After an MSF Ambulance Is Detained in Mali

7 January 2021
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Geneva)
press release

Bamako, Mali — A Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) ambulance transporting patients between Douentza and Sévaré, in central Mali, was violently stopped by armed men for hours on Tuesday 5 January, resulting in the death of one of the patients onboard. MSF strongly condemns this serious obstruction of medical aid, and calls on all parties to the conflict to respect humanitarian and medical action and the civilian population.

The ambulance, clearly identified by the MSF logo, was on its way to the general hospital in Sévaré with three patients who had been seriously injured in the bombing of 3 January in Douentza region. A nurse from the Ministry of Health, a caretaker and a driver were also in the vehicle. The armed men tied them up, assaulted them and left them in the harsh sun for several hours before finally releasing them. One of the patients, a man aged in his sixties, died during his detention.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms all forms of violence against our patients, our staff and medical aid workers in general," said Juan Carlos Cano, MSF's head of mission in Mali. "We are very shocked and call on the parties to the conflict to respect the ambulances, medical staff, patients and their carers. Medical vehicles must be allowed to transport patients safely."

We call on the parties to the conflict to respect the ambulances, medical staff, patients and their carers. Medical vehicles must be allowed to transport patients safely. Juan Carlos Cano, MSF's head of mission in Mali

On Wednesday 6 January, the MSF ambulance finally reached the hospital in Sévaré. The other two patients in the vehicle are currently receiving medical care.

Earlier this week, MSF teams had treated several seriously injured patients from Bounty and Kikara villages (northeast of Douentza), at the Douentza referral health centre. The patients, mostly elderly men, had injuries from explosions, shards of metal and gunshot wounds. MSF was not present in the area at the time of the events and is not in a position to confirm the exact circumstances of these incidents, around which there is still a lot of confusion.

Following the violent detention of our ambulance and the deterioration of the security situation in central Mali, we once again call on all parties to the conflict to respect medical and humanitarian aid, medical facilities and civilians.

Médecins Sans Frontières has been working in Mali since 1985. Currently MSF runs medical and humanitarian projects in the regions of Kidal, Gao (Ansongo), Mopti (Ténenkou, Douentza, Bandiagara, Bankass and Koro), Ségou (Niono) and Sikasso (Koutiala), and also in the capital, Bamako.

Read the original article on MSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Medecins Sans Frontieres. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MSF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.