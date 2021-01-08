Namibia: Warriors Warned of CHAN 'Warzone'

THE city of Limbe is a "warzone" and the Brave Warriors must contest their upcoming African Nations Championship group matches elsewhere in Cameroon, the Ambazonian separatist movement cautioned yesterday.

There was no immediate response from the tournament's organisers or the Namibia Football Association on the warning issued by the self-proclaimed independent state of Ambazonia, which covers Cameroon's north-west and south-west regions.

Also in Chan 2021 Pool D are Tanzania, Guinea and Zambia, who are already in Cameroon preparing for the tournament that starts on 16 January and concludes on 7 February.

The movement notified the media, concerned national football federations, Confederation of African Football, Fifa and the United Nations of the hazardous situation on the ground through a statement.

"... the entire territory of Ambazonia, including Limbe, is a warzone and not conducive for any international match at this time," stated Ambazonia Governing Council foreign affairs secretary Larry Ayamba.

"The people of Ambazonia have been engaged [...] and remain in a war of independence declared on them by the republic of Cameroon as they defend their right under international law to self-determination," he continued.

"Amidst the ongoing war for the liberation and independence of Ambazonia, we want to inform you that the Ambazonia Governing Council cannot guarantee the safety of anyone, including CAF officials, various national football teams and spectators in Ambazonia.

"CAF is strongly advised to immediately terminate any plan to play any game in Victoria (Limbe), to host any team anywhere in the territory of Ambazonia, or to cause the gathering and movement of spectators for CAF games in Ambazonia for urgent safety and security reasons."

At least five people were found dead and five more were wounded on Wednesday after a roadside bomb exploded in Cameroon's Northwest region.

Cameroon's president Paul Biya reportedly announced plans to hold a "national dialogue" with the aim of ending the conflict, DW reports.

It is a conflict which is scarred by violence and severe human rights violations from both security forces and armed groups, Amnesty International reported. Around 3 000 people have died and close to half a million have been displaced. Multiple separatist groups have formed in the southwest and northwest of the country.

People in Ambazonia, the English-speaking part of the country, have often claimed they are being unfairly treated by Paul Biya's French-centred government. Biya has been Cameroon's president since 1982.

This resulted in militant secessionist groups symbolically proclaiming the independence of a new nation -- including the two Anglophone regions -- called Ambazonia, which lies between Nigeria to the west and Cameroon to the east.

The leader of the secession fighters, Julius Ayuk Tabe, and other members of his group are in Cameroonian prisons where they have been sentenced for life.