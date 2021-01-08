Nigeria: Senator Ubah Lauds Stanel Chairman for Impacting Lives in Nnewi South

8 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Senator Patrick Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra State on Thursday commended the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu for providing houses and scholarships to homeless widows and over 250 children in his immediate community, Umumam village in Osumenyi of Nnewi South LG of Anambra State.

Senator Ubah made the commendation during a visit to his home town where he inspected a newly completed Town Hall which he built for his immediate community in Umumam village.

Dr Uzochukwu who is widely known for his philanthropy and creation of labour through Stanel Group in the country begins his charity at home to the amazement of the Lawmaker who could not hold back his proud joy over his impacts on the lives of widows and school children in their community.

He thanked the philanthropist and urged him to keep up his laudable impact in Nigeria.

