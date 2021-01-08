Tanzania: China Remains Tanzania's Lead Market for Tourists

8 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro

ON 13th May 2019, a large aircraft landed at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) and disembarking from the Ethiopian Airline were 343 Chinese nationals comprising famous people, investors from 27 companies and 40 journalists.

The group then had itinerary of visiting rare wildlife spectacles found in Tanzania including Lake Manyara National Park, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority, Olduvai Gorge, Maasai Bomas, Serengeti National Park and Zanzibar.

However, close analysis revealed that the delegation to Tanzania stems from the long standing cordial diplomatic ties between Dar and Beijing, which dates back to the leadership of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere and Mao Zedong- the Chinese communist revolutionary, who became the founding father of the People's Republic of China.

In his remarks, while hosting the group for a gala dinner at Mt Meru Hotel, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa commended the tourists for choosing Tanzania as their preferred destination, assuring them of safety and bliss as the fountain of Tanzania apart from the natural resources.

The premier lauded Mr He Liehui, who chairs the Touchroad International Holdings Group for a job well done in marketing Tanzania's attractions in China and making the trip possible.

"We are very grateful to the agent for making this a reality, Tanzania is one of the friendliest countries in the world, with hospitable people," the PM remarked.

China still remains Tanzania's lead market for tourists particularly seeing over 32,000 Chinese tourists in 2018 visiting Tanzania.

Due to Tanzania's unique and distinct attractions, enhanced tourism promotion and marketing, and improved flight access, the total number of Chinese visitors was expected to increase, particularly after the 2019 - Coronavirus pandemic, which has had an enormous impact on global business.

Currently, the country receives about 5,000 Chinese tourists per year.

China has also been playing host to the Beijing International Travel Mart (BITM), a preferred platform for the international showcase of destinations, attractions, travel packages, products and services.

Tanzania has been enforcing marketing campaigns outside the traditional American and European tourism sources, through the annual expo.

It provides an important link between the rapid growing Chinese travel and tourism industry and the needs of the global tourist industry, including countries like Tanzania and other states which are taking tourism among their economic ventures.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.