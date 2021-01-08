Tanzania: Special Focus On Sino-Tanzania Relations - Dar, Beijing Take Kiswahili to New Heights

THE power of culture for social inclusion, resilience and building bilateral ties among countries is increasingly being recognised.

Culture has also become an essential component of human development, representing a source of identity, innovation and creativity for all, providing grounds for creating and strengthening deeper rapport among nations. Language is one of the most important parts of any culture.

It is the way by which people communicate with one another, build relationships, and create a sense of community. An Afghan-born American novelist, Khaled Hosseini once said "If culture was a house, then language was the key to the front door, to all the rooms inside."

In opening that door, the Tanzanian and China's governments, with the view to further promoting friendly relations and strengthening exchanges and cooperation through the field of culture between the two countries, have put more focus in establishing language institutions within the two countries.

In that emphasis, the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam (CIUDSM) was established in October 2013, co-founded by Zhejiang Normal University of China and the University of Dar es Salaam.

Since its establishment, CIUDSM is committed to language teaching as well as providing a platform for cooperation and exchanges in various fields, such as education and culture between China and Tanzania.

In order to help the people of China and Tanzania exchange and cooperate and promote friendship between the countries, the Confucius Institute continues to provide Kiswahili language training classes for the Chinese in Tanzania, and requires all Chinese teachers and volunteers of the Confucius Institute to actively learn Kiswahili and Tanzanian culture.

Apart from establishing the language schools at the university levels, a pilot project of teaching Chinese language in public secondary schools that begun in 2017 is bearing fruit and looks achievable as most students under the project can now speak the language.

As of 2019, over 5,900 students in Tanzania were learning Chinese language in government schools from Form One to Form Four.

"In order for the country to be an industrial economy and middle income economy, we need competent and skilled people conversant with foreign languages as the world is becoming less than a village," remarked the then Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, William Ole Nasha during a farewell ceremony to Chinese teachers at Zanaki Secondary School.

"This endeavour is not set to confuse Tanzanians as there are challenges even in Kiswahili, which is our national language, but this will not stop us from introducing things that will help us. If we really want to compete and utilise opportunities in today's world, then multiple languages are needed," he said.

Currently, there is a strategy of strengthening Kiswahili in the country, but foreign languages cannot be avoided as Tanzania is part of the world, he noted.

"If we want to improve the education system in the country, it's a must to have one that prepares citizens, especially the youth, to compete in the future economy of the world. To be fluent in a variety of languages has a competitive advantage," he said.

He explained that Chinese language was chosen because apart from it being an economic superpower, which had invested a lot in the country, China had been a good friend to Tanzania for a long time, and the language will create an even stronger bond between the two countries.

Chinese Embassy Cultural Counsellor, Gao Wei said a Chinese language programme for secondary schools put forth by the government together with Confucius Institute from china so far was piloting in 16 government schools across the country, with over 5,000 students enrolled.

On the other hand, Kiswahili courses in Chinese universities began to be taught in the 1960s by the Communication University of China (CUC), while Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) started in 1961.

Meanwhile, China Radio International (CRI), a stateowned international radio broadcaster of China, apart from using other languages in broadcasting, also uses Kiswahili.

CRI's Kiswahili broadcast provides 17 hours of programming a day to about 100 million listeners in central and eastern Africa.

Established in 1961, the broadcast has developed into a comprehensive medium, integrating SW radio, AM radio, overseas FM radio, and online radio together with overseas Confucius institutes.

In general, Tanzania and China's ties go back to 1964, built by the nation's founding father Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Chairman Mao Zedong. The relationship has been developed and strengthened in all leadership phases in both nations. Dar,