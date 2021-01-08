Tanzania: Simba Know Group Rivals Today

TANZANIAN envoys in the CAF Champions League Simba are placed in Pot 3 as they wait for a draw to be conducted at the confederation's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt today to see their group stage's opponents.

The draw will involve all teams that have sailed to the last 16 stage and are graded in four pots with Simba being classed Pot 3.

Simba's pot 3 friends are Al Hilal of Sudan, Petro Atletico from Angola and MC Alger of Algeria.

Pot 1 has drawn together the defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, TP Mazembe of Congo DR, Esperance Tunis and Wydad Casablanca while Pot 2 has Mamelodi Sundowns, Horoya AC of Guinea, AS Vita Club and Egyptan giants Zamalek.

Pot 4 teams include CR Belouizdad, Kaizer Chiefs, Teungeuth and El Mereikh of Sudan.

CAF through their official website further noted that on the same occasion they will reveal CAF Confederation Cup playoff matches; in which Namungo FC's challenger will be recognised.

"The draw for the mini league stage will take place at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on 8 January 2021. The aggregate losers will move to the 2020-21 Total CAF Confederation Cup Playoffs."

Simba's successful advancement to the group stage has eventually given Tanzania benefits as it has climbed to the 12th place in the CAF football rankings.

This means that if the nation envoys maintain a good form and either remain or climb further then in the next season Tanzania will provide four representatives for the African Club Championship (Champions League 2, Confederations Cup 2).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The number of Tanzanian marks can increase depending on the results that Simba will get in the group stage and they will probably be more if Namungo Fc will be able to advance to the Confederations Cup groups.

It was a memorable moment for Simba to have the honour of their reappearance to the CAF Champions' League group stage after missing that privilege last season.

SIMBA gallantly marched into the group stage of CAF Champions League after handing FC Platinum of Zimbabwe a 4-0 blitz at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Thus advancing with 4-1 aggregate victory, Simba have ended FC Platinum run and forced them into the play off stage. Erasto Nyoni, Shomari Kapombe, John Bocco and Clatous Chama scored the vital goals, orchestrating the gallant trip to the group stage.

Simba will then look forward to rectify a few challenges they faced in the pre-group stage matches so as to perform better and achieve further than the quarter finals they reached in the 2018-19 season.