Nigeria: Ijaw Youths Flay Akpabio Over NDDC Broad Inauguration Remark

Yenagoa — Ijaw youths from the states of the Niger Delta have described as "deceitful" and "diversionary" the comments attributed to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over the possible constitution of a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in April 2021 after the forensic audit of the commission.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio had on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving the interim report of the commission from the forensic auditors, insisted that the appointment of a sole administrator which had triggered protests and uprising in the region was ordered by the court and not the Federal Government.

But reacting to the Minister's comment, the National Spokesman of the umbrella body Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, Comrade Ebilade Erekefe, on Friday in Yenagoa, described the claim as diversionary and aimed at stopping the agitation against the appointment of a sole administrator and shutting down the headquarters of the commission.

He said: "The only reason that will stop the protest is for President Muahammadu Buhari to do the right thing by appointing the substantive board in NDDC that will carry out it functions properly.

"We are calling on every well-meaning Ijaw youths not to be distracted by the statement of Akpabio which does not reflect the decision of Council.

"We also want to put on record that since the agitation and anger is being expressed by stakeholders from the region, we have noticed a desperate attempt by the embattled Sole Administrator, Mr. Okon Akwa Effiong and his godfather have been desperately spending money to divide the youths of the region and their leadership including the IYC.

"We are resolute and demand the immediate constitution of the board. If it is the court that ordered such, why are they desperately spending the NDDC fund to buy conscience and divide the region?"

He also dismissed the claim of Akpabio on the protests by Ijaw youths in Abuja and some parts of the Niger Delta region saying, "the protest is borne out of the genuine desire of Ijaw youths to demand for a substantive board that will facilitate development in the Niger Delta region.

"It is a people's driven and people's oriented protest that cannot be cancelled by anybody who has never been a part of the ongoing protests in the region. The protest will go on according to plan as all structures of Council have been fully notified for the show down and they are all ready and waiting for the signal."

Vanguard News Nigeria