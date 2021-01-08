Zimbabwe: Robbers in U.S.$2,5 Million Heist

8 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Four armed robbers made off with US$2,5 million and $40 000 in dramatic fashion after they had reportedly been offered a lift by a security company cash-in-transit vehicle.

The spellbinding incident, which has seen three suspects being arrested and assisting police with investigations, occurred on Wednesday around 2pm along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi River Bridge.

Police yesterday said the cash-in-transit team, which was travelling in a Toyota Hilux, picked up six male passengers at Westgate and Inkomo Turn-off.

The cash was stashed in seven cash boxes.

On approaching Gwebi River Bridge lay-bye, the driver stopped the vehicle after one of his colleagues asked empty his bowels.

As soon as the car stopped, one of the passengers allegedly produced a pistol and fired a shot into the air while his accomplices disarmed one of the security guards of his 303 rifle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit motor vehicle robbery of US$2,5 million and $40 000 which occurred along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on 6 January 2021 at 2pm. Anyone with information on the four suspects to contact any nearest police station."

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects tied the security guards' hands and legs before driving the car to a nearby bush where they offloaded the money, which was in seven cash boxes.

He said the suspects loaded the seven boxes into their gateaway Toyota vehicle, whose make and registration numbers are not yet known.

The security guards later reported the matter to the police and investigations are underway.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.