Zimbabwe: Transport Mogul Munhenzva Dies

8 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

TRANSPORT mogul Regis Matavata of Munhenzva Bus Company has died of Covid-19.

He died at a Harare hospital yesterday afternoon at the age of 56.

Matavata's younger brother Itai, confirmed the death.

"Yes, he passed away in hospital today (yesterday). We are saddened, we are in pain. We are planning to bury him at our rural home on Saturday," he said.

Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation (ZPTO), Mr Samson Nhanhanga, said Matavata's death was a blow to the transport industry.

"As the chairman of the ZPTO, and the whole organisation, we are deeply saddened by the passing away of Regis Matavata of the Munhenzva empire.

"Covid-19 has dealt a massive blow to the bus industry and to the country at large. We have lost a hero, a fearless fighter and a unifier," he said.

Mr Nhanhanga added that Matavata will be sorely missed. He leaves behind a wife and several children.

Mr Nhanhanga paid tribute to the Government for the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged citizens to adhere to the rules and regulations set by the Government to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.