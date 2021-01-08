Zimbabwe: Warrant of Arrest for Self-Styled Prophet

8 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Harare Magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba has issued a warrant of arrest against self-styled prophet for failing to restitute $3 100 and R46 000 he allegedly stole from his client.

Steven Mururi was convicted of unlawful entry and theft and was sentenced to perform 420 hours of community service at Kuwadzana Police Station. He pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Mashamba initially sentenced Mururi to 36 months imprisonment before suspending 12 months on condition of good behaviour. Another 24 months were set aside on condition that Mururi performed 420 hours of community service.

Mururi was ordered to restitute $3 100 and R46 000 not later than December 30, 2020.

In his defence, he told the court that he was not the one who stole the money and he had never gone to the complainant's house.

Allegations were that on June 10, 2020 at 55 Buggard Road, Borrowdale, Mururi unlawfully entered the complainant's room using a duplicate key.

Mururi was seen by two witnesses, Brian Mapuranga and Ellena Sapuhana, entering the yard carrying a black and orange satchel.

He was also observed using a duplicate key to unlock the complainant's door and after 30 minutes he locked it and went away.

On the same day, Mururi proceeded to a car sale carrying his satchel and bought a Honda Fit vehicle using the same denominations which were stolen.

An identification parade was done and the witnesses positively identified him.

The total money stolen was US$7 400.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.