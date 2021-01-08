South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for Alleged Cash-in-Transit Robbery

press release

An intelligence driven operation has resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old suspect on Tuesday night at Lawaaikamp in connection with an armed robbery and cash-in-transit heist that took place at a local organic fresh fruit produce market in George industrial area during December 2020.

The team comprising of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by Crime Intelligent, Public Order Policing (POP), Eden Cluster Crime Combating Team and Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) acted on information about a suspect at a house allegedly in possession of a large amount of cash.

Members descended at the given address and conducted a search. Brand new high-end furniture as well as a large stash of money was found. The investigation has since linked the arrested suspect to an armed robbery that took place on 21 December 2020 where a fresh fruit produce market along Laing Street and a cash van were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by an unknown number of armed suspects.

The suspects reportedly waited for the arrival of the cash van whilst holding the staff hostage. Upon arrival the crew were threatened with firearms and disarmed. The driver of the cash van attempted to drive away after he noticed what was happening but his vehicle was blocked by a white single cab Toyota Hilux bakkie, he was also disarmed and ordered to open the back of the cash van. The suspects then helped themselves to the cash before they fled the scene.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in the George Magistrate's Court on Friday, 08 January 2021. Investigation is still ongoing all other suspects who are still at large are being sought.