Namibia: Keetmans Residents Urged to Save Water

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The Keetmanshoop municipality has warned locals to use water sparingly because NamWater's terminal reservoir, which supplies the town with potable water, yesterday stood at 30%, with an outflow of 240 cubic metres of water per hour.

The municipality's public relations officer, Dawn Kruger, in a statement issued yesterday, said the supply from the purification plant to the reservoir is limited due to high turbidity of water caused by severe floods and the amount of mud deposited onto the Naute Dam wall.

"We are currently trying to get rid of the sludge around the inlet pipes at the dam wall," she said.

This may take some time and result in the reservoir's water levels dropping, she said.

Kruger said water restrictions were enforced yesterday already, and that high-lying areas would have experienced water shortages by 20h00.

She urged residents to ensure they "store emergency water for drinking and household purposes".

