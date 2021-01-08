Sudan: Readout from a Treasury Spokesperson on Secretary Mnuchin's Trip to Sudan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin traveled to Khartoum on January 6, 2021 where he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Sudan to provide a bridge loan that will enable Sudan to clear its arrears to the World Bank once the agreed conditions with the Bank and under the MOU are met. Secretary Mnuchin also met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hambok, Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah-el Burhan, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omer Ismail Gamaraddin, Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Dr.

Yasir Mohamed, Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Hiba Ahmed Ali, Minister of Justice, Nasreldin Abdelbari, and Central Bank of Sudan Governor Mohamed El Fatih Zein Alabdeen Mohamed Hamad. The Secretary commended the leaders and people of Sudan for taking the bold steps that led to its removal from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list, encouraged continued reforms efforts, and Sudan's efforts to secure debt relief in 2021.

The Secretary also discussed the economic opportunities created through Sudan's opening of relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, as well as ongoing efforts to support a fair and equitable agreement with Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.